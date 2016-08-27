The Yorkshire Avalanche Dodgers, the Colne Valley’s all-male pantomime group, will give a special performance on September 9 to raise funds for the 25th Marsden Jazz Festival.

As the countdown to October’s festival gets underway, the Dodgers will perform a selection of witty pantomime songs in aid of the popular annual event.

Festival producer Barney Stevenson, who is also a member of the Dodgers, said: “We are celebrating our 25th jazz festival this year but the Avalanche Dodgers have been going even longer and will soon celebrate their 40th anniversary. It’ll be great to bring these two Marsden institutions together.”

Highlights of this year’s festival, which runs from October 7 to 9, include jazz legend Digby Fairweather, making a welcome return, Radio 2’s Paul Jones, ten-piece band Jazz America and Jazz FM awards 2016 nominee Nerija.

There will be more than 100 hours of live music at 25 venues in the town, including more than 60 free gigs and events.

Tickets for the Yorkshire Avalanche Dodgers fundraiser are £10, tel: 0800 6125649.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Panto group to give boost to jazz festival Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...