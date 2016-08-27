Nine days to put a smile on our faces

Award-winning Australian comedian Adam Hills, host of Channel 4’s acclaimed The Last Leg, is the latest headliner announced as part of the stellar line-up for this year’s Halifax Comedy Festival.

Kicking-off the impressive comedy programme in style, Hills will launch the festival with the first date of his autumn UK tour at the Victoria Theatre on September 30, performing his Clown Heart show which completed a sold-out run this spring. Hills has won rave reviews and a fan base around the globe thanks to his uplifting comedy and skilful improvisation, winning Best Breakthrough Act at the British Comedy Awards 2013 and nominated for Best Entertainment Performance at the Royal Television Society Awards 2016.

The full line-up for the Festival has now been unveiled. New acts joining confirmed headliners Jimmy Carr, Al Murray and Romesh Ranganathan include Edinburgh Award winner and TV presenter, Russell Kane, who will unleash his new show, Right Man, Wrong Age.

Other stand-out stand-up shows include ‘Sinha at the Minster’ which will see international comedian Paul Sinha – best known as a ‘chaser’ on BBC 1’s The Chase – perform in the majestic setting of Halifax Minster, along with Channel 4’s Friday Night Project host Rob Rouse, and actor, writer and comedian Steve Royle of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and Max & Paddy fame.

The Festival also features a host of special one-off workshops and comedy nights including The Nutty Roast at Square Chapel which brings together a diverse range of comedians including Lynne Ruth Miller, who, at 82, is the oldest performing stand-up female comedian and the poster girl for growing old disgracefully.

Other unmissable events include unstoppable comedy juggernaut The Noise Next Door, the UK’s premier improvisation troupe, who will drop into Halifax with their third national tour.

This adds to stand-up and TV regular Andrew Lawrence and Edinburgh Fringe favourite James Acaster whose names were announced earlier this year.

Festival Director Tim Fagan said: “We’re excited to reveal our full comedy line-up which features international talents such as Adam Hills; established and ascending British stars and much-loved favourites from the local comedy circuit.”

The Halifax Comedy Festival runs from 21 to 29 October with more than 20 events taking place across eight quirky venues from Halifax’s little-known Wellington Rooms, to legendary local music venue, the Arden Road Social Club.

Tickets are now on sale from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.com

