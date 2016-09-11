New single and tour dates for Jess

Halifax singer songwriter Jess Thristan continues her path to becoming one of the UK’s most vaunted artists announcing the release of her latest single No Romeo on September 23, while simultaneously taking on her first UK tour.

Co-written, produced and performed by Jonny Wright (Foxes, Aurora, Matt Wills) No Romeo is a wonderfully catchy amalgam of classy pop and intelligent songwriting.

In 2014 Jess, who was 18, began creating her debut album, working with the likes of Steve Crisanthou (Corinne Bailey-Rae, Eliza Dolittle) and Wright.

She produced her debut single Little Bird in October 2014 on Better Than Cake Records gaining fantastic support from Clare Balding at BBC Radio 2.

Jess later performed a live session on Clare’s Sunday morning radio show.

The album is virtually completed and culminated in the recording of three titles with a 22 piece Orchestra at the famous Angel Recording Studios London.

This included her cover From Me To You by The Beatles.

And also the stunning song ‘The Shield’ written by Jess at the tender age of 15.

The end of 2015 saw the release of From Me To You - a beautiful and completely new arrangement of the classic and was chosen as the song for the official Sky TV Germany Christmas advertisement campaign.

This newest offering from Jess is taken from her forthcoming album and along with her “539 Tour” looks set to keep this impressive young artist’s career on an upward trajectory.

As part of the nine date tour Jess arrives at Orangebox, Halifax on September 30.

For details of the 539 Tour dates and ticket information check out Jess’ website www.jessthristan.co.uk/

