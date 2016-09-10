Meet at seven thirty for nine to five ...

Todmorden Hippodrome has announced its musical for April 2017 will be Nine to Five - the hilarious story of friendship and revenge set by Dolly Partonto music and lyrics. Based on the 1980 film, that starred Parton, the stage show is packed with energy and joy and much more fun than the movie.

It tells the story of three female office workers who join forces to turn the tables on their sexist boss, Hart. Pushed to boiling point, they concoct a plan to get even with him. While Hart remains “otherwise engaged”, Violet, Judy and Doralee give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

Parton has written all of the music so there is a hint of country, some great solos and even a cameo appearance from the iconic Ms Parton herself (on film of course).

If you are interested in being a part of this great production you are asked to go along to the Hippodrome on Tuesday September 20 at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome and the production team would be especially delighted to see some new faces.

