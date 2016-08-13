Fangtastic!

It’s full throttle for the second annual Steampunk Weekend in Hebden Bridge!
After 2015’s success, organisers secured funding from Calderdale Council for this year’s event on August 20/21. This year’s market venue is Hebden Bridge Town Hall, with 20 indoor stalls and outside entertainment on the riverside patio area (10am-5pm Saturday/Sunday). Saturday night stages a “Fantastical Steampunk Cabaret” at the Trades Club compered by Mysti Valentine. It features Biscuithead and the Biscuit Badgers, Rosie Lugosi (Vampire Queen), Maynard Flip Flap, Dr Pandemonius Fish, Mike Hancock and The Sette Of Odde Volumes. Tickets £10 (members), £12 (guests). Advance tickets www.thetradesclub.com
