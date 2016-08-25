Family fun day will help people tackle addiction

Calderdale in Recovery, which helps local people overcome drug and alcohol addiction. is holding a family fun day in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden on August 31.
Among the attractions for kids will be face painting, a bouncy castle, and a number of games . There will be a healthy picnic and music for all in the event which runs from midday to 4pm.
Says Andy Bryant of the Calderdale in Recovery team: “We are trying to pass the message that it is possible to recover and become useful members of the community.There would seem to be a number of people in Todmorden who suffer with addiction problems but nobody in the community who can demonstrate visible recovery.
“We are hoping that by holding it in Todmorden people can see and talk to families and individuals who have benefited from recovery elsewhere. Hopefully the wider community can also see how people can change and become assets. Of course we can just have fun as well.”
Entry and food is free, but some aspects may carry a small charge.
