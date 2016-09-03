Calder Valley Voices, the community choir for people living in the upper Calder Valley, is kicking off a new season with lots of new songs and hoping for some enthusiastic new members.

The choir is inviting people to “try us out”, and guaratees a warm welcome and expert guidance from its musical director, Carol Donaldson. Calder Valley Voices gathers every Thursday evening during school term times at the Methodist Church Hall on Market Street in Hebden Bridge, next to the Coop Supermarket.

The first session of this new season is at 7.15pm on Thursday, September 8 and is a ‘Taster’. There are no auditions – enthusiasm is the only requirement.

Earlier this year the choir composed Calder Valley Rising, to remember the Boxing Day floods, and performed at various events, including the Handmade Parade.

It also raised almost £1500 for charities from its Christmas and Summer concerts.

More information www.caldervalleyvoices.org.uk/join-us/ or contact the Committee on 07852 256196 (email committee@caldervalleyvoices.org.uk)

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Enthusiasm all that’s required at this taster Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...