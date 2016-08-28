Comedy for all ages on the menu

Trouble in the kitchen is brewing at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, next month when the family show ‘Higgledy Piggledy Pie’ is on the menu.

Noisy Oyster will use puppets, live music and a lot of on-stage clowning to present the show for young audiences aged three to eight years.

There are two performances on Saturday September 10 at 11am and 2pm.

Noisy Oyster are Sarah Rowland-Baker and Nik Palmer, an award-winning children’s puppet duo, who use popular nursery rhymes and a variety of kitchen objects to tell the story of a king who wants pie for supper - but the royal cupboard is bare! Members of the audience will get the chance to meet the puppets after the show.

Another highlight of the LBT’s new season will be comedian Jason Manford presenting a ‘best of’ show which will feature a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter.

His TV credits include ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘QI’, and ‘Live at the Apollo’.

Jason, who will be at the LBT on Monday, September 12 at 8pm, said: “Some of you might think I’ve had a career change what with all the opera and musical theatre I’ve been doing lately. Not a chance, I’m excited to be getting back to what I really love the most – stand up!”

Huddersfield favourites Dick and Lottie return to the LBT with a double bill of Alan Ayckbourn plays from September 13 to 17. Never before played as a pair, ‘Invisible Friends’ and ‘Woman in Mind’ both feature a protagonist who creates an imaginary family to escape her real one. The double bill starts at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

To book or for full details of the new season contact the box office on 01484 430528 or visit thelbt.org

