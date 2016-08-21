Cinema start for album

The new Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree is being launched with a feature film screening at just 150 cinemas nationwide - including The Vue, Halifax and Hebden Bridge Picture House.

The first opportunity anyone will have to hear any of the songs from it will be to watch the feature film One More Time With Feeling on September 8, the day before the album is launched.

Originally a performance based concept, the film evolved into something much more significant delving into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album. Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage with Cave’s intermittent narration.

Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is stark, fragile and raw.

