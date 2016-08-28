Canada calling

Toronto born singer-songwriter Jane Siberry, is renowned as one of contemporary music’s most creative, innovative artists - with eleven major recordings, her own independent label and the acclaim of fans and peers alike. Her work has spanned three and a half decades with twenty critically acclaimed CD’s, including Calling All Angels.
She has also collaborated on records with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, Nigel Kennedy, Indigo Girls and Joe Jackson. Numerous artists too have covered her songs with particular success, like k.d lang. Jane arrives at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge on September 22 as part of a national tour. Details from www.thetradesclub.com
