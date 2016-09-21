Borough’s libraries are boldly going where they have never gone before

Calderdale libraries are hosting their first ever Science Fiction Festival this weekend at Brighouse Library and Halifax Central Library.

The event starts on Thursday (September 22) and finishes on Sunday (September 25) and will include film screenings, author talks, special effects demonstrations and much more.

The festival is suitable for both adults and children and fancy dress is optional for all the events but is encouraged.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “The Science Fiction Festival is something really different for Calderdale Libraries.

“There’s so much going on, not only for fans of sci-fi, but also for anyone with an interest in film, TV and literature.

“The line-up is very impressive and brings together some of the different strands of sci-fi, really showing the breadth of the genre.”

Brighouse Library will play host to plenty of events for both literature and film lovers.

On Friday at noon local author Joe Pitts will be giving a talk about his novel, Annie’s Lights, which is set in West Yorkshire.

On Saturday from 11am-12.30pm, co-author of Doctor-Who-ology, Mark Wright, will be reading extracts from his work and talking about everything Doctor Who.

The classic 1960 movie, HG Wells’ The Time Machine, will also be shown tomorrow and the family friendly Big Hero 6 will be available to watch on Saturday.

Most of the events are free, but booking is required at www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalembc or call Brighouse Library on 01422 288060.