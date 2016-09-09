Best of British in autumn show

Exhibitions which highlight the best in British professional photography, innovative paintings and prints and new work by Bradford College’s graduating students are on show at Dean Clough Galleries, Halifax.

The Crossley Gallery is presenting ‘Photography!’ until September 18, a substantial touring exhibition showing the skill and diversity of members of the British Institute of Professional Photography plus additional work by northern region award winners.

Also on show will be Birkenhead-based painter Rob Davies’ large work ‘Off the Tracks’, printmaker Jo Gorner’s ‘Familiar Land’, a return to the South Pennines of her childhood, and ‘Under Scrutiny’, the work of five regional painters who examine the process of portraiture.

Gavin Macauley’s ‘Like Pebbles on a Shore’ draws on his work as a refuse collector and his training in photography at Trent University in Nottingham while the Missing Link Gallery will showcase the work of artist and retired tutor Ian C Taylor.

Graduating students from Bradford College will also show the work submitted for their MA degree.

The galleries are open every day from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free.

l Acclaimed jazz singer Norma Winstone will give a 75th Birthday Celebration concert at the Crossley Gallery on Thursday, Sept 15 at 7.30pm. Tel: 01422 255256.

