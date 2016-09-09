A treasure trove of heritage on doorstep

From the timbers of Tudor mansions to the starkness of Victorian mills and the intricate constructions of some of the most famous architects to grace our country, Halifax is home to a remarkable heritage.

And every year this treasure trove of historical bounty is opened up to the public in Halifax Heritage Weekend (part of the national Heritage Open Days) and their significance explained by a dedicated group of experts.

The local event which began yesterday is co-ordinated by Marketing Halifax and opens up around 20 sites of special interest, with events and activities today and across this coming weekend, September 9/10/11. The festival offers more than 60 informative walks, talks, tours, viewings, exhibitions and live music events. Most events are free - some do have a small cost or donation, but nothing more than £5 per person.

Heritage sites and heritage groups organising events include: Bankfield Museum, Calderdale Industrial Museum, IOU Studios at Dean Clough, Lister Lane Cemetery, Halifax Minster, Mount Zion Church, The Piece Hall (pop up stand at the Woolshops), Projected Picture Trust at Dean Clough, Shibden Hall, Halifax Town Hall, The Halifax Playhouse, Halifax Civic Trust, The Woolshops Shopping Centre, Todmorden Town Hall, Halifax Civic Trust, Hidden Gems Tours and more.

Highlights include: Guided tours of Halifax Minster across the weekend at 11.30am and 2.30pm. £3 each; a free talk today September 9, 6.30pm, with historian David Glover at the Town Hall entitled Barry’s Masterpiece, a pop up stand at The Woolshops showing past images of the Piece Hall, tours of The Gundog Pub which is associated with the Crag Vale Coiners (Thurs and Fri, 3.30pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Sun, 4pm), tours of Lister Lane Cemetery on September 11, from 12pm until 4pm.

West Riding Stonecarving Association, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax are open 10 am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday to talk people through their ancient art and let them have a go. Free tea/coffee. Call 0800 5300265.

On Sunday at 2pm, a special event takes place at Halifax Playhouse when the life and literary works of one of Halifax’s most famous daughters Dr Phyllis Bentley will be marked with a Civic Trust blue plaque. Full details on this event which includes a lecture can be found in nostalgia on WOW pages 24/25. On Saturday, September 10 Bankfield Museum hosts the Halifax Great War Heritage Society Open Day. More details can be found in the Courier WW1 feature pages 42/43.

For more information on Halifax events 01422 360035 or search Facebook for ‘Halifax Heritage Festival’. If you would like to know more about Heritage Open Days, which coincides with Halifax Heritage Festival, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

