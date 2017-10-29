Two tries for Bobo as Crocs impress

Old Crossleyans provided the perfect response to the home defeat by Pontefract with a thumping 41-5 win at Thornensians yesterday.

A complete team performance gave them a convincing bonus point victory which continues their upward trajectory and cements their position in the top three of the Yorkshire Two table.

Forwards and backs linked cohesively to create some flowing rugby, resulting in seven tries. They also exhibited their trademark defensive qualities when put under pressure.

Crocs took the lead on 10 minutes. Having defended their line following several phases of Thorne pressure, Crocs stole the ball and, playing an advantage, tore downfield.

The back line found wingman Tom Metcalfe who showed strength and pace to sprint to the try line from half way, leaving defenders in his wake. Joe Gallagher converted for a 7-0 lead.

The next score followed immediately. Thorne were penalised at the restart and from the scrum Scott Caley, playing at outside centre, found a gap in the Thorne defence and sped away to touch down under the posts. Gallagher’s conversion moved the lead out to 14-0.

Crocs looked threatening every time they had ball in hand and extended the lead midway through the half. Ryan Hammond burst through the midfield but a promising move seemed to have faltered when the ball was intercepted. However, Kolade Emmanuel Bobo ripped the ball in contact and galloped away to score from midway in the Thorne half.

With a 19-0 lead Crocs then showed their impressive defensive qualities and several lunges at the try line were resisted.

A fluent back line move put Metcalfe in space but the offload was knocked on. Undeterred, the lead was extended on the half hour. Ryan Hammond peeled off the back of a scrum and surged deep into Thorne territory. Bobo was in support to score his second try and stretch the lead out to 24-0.

The second row forward was again in the action almost immediately with another ball steal.

Rob Oliver impressed with his tackling in midfield and then Oli Coyne and Cam Brannan combined effectively as Crocs continued to look dangerous with ball in hand.

However, it was Thorne who scored just before half time. A high tackle resulted in Crocs having a man yellow carded, for once the defence switched off and Moffatt reduced the lead to 24-5.

Two minutes into the second half Crocs created a brilliant try. From deep in their own half excellent support play between forwards and backs eventually resulted in Rob Oliver making it 29-5.

Thorne responded with a period of possession and territory but were unable to unlock the impressive defence.

Bobo was always at the centre of the action and produced another turnover and a powerful run into the opposition half. Thorne kept coming back and were held up over the try line. When Raman Sembi brilliantly stole opposition line out ball, Gallagher was able to clear.

There then followed a flurry of yellow cards. Thorne had a player sin binned for a late tackle and then Crocs had two players carded in quick succession.

Despite the numerical disadvantage Crocs did not concede any further points. Will Clayton defended superbly and Coyne, Bobo and Boj Sembi combined effectively to move Crocs into Thorne territory.

Restored to a full complement, Crocs scored two further tries in the final minutes.

From a five metre scrum Metcalfe was just held up but Coyne was in support and charged over for a fully deserved try.

The scoring was completed with the final move of the game. Clayton sprinted down the right wing, stepped inside and found James Wainwright in support to touch down.