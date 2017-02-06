Siddal U-16s are county champs

Siddal under 16s powered to success in one of three Bartlett’s BARLA Youth & Junior Yorkshire Cup finals played at Featherstone Rovers RLFC yesterday.

The Chevinedge youngsters brushed aside East Leeds 36-4 in the last game, lifting spirits after a 16-10 defeat for Siddal’s under 14s in the first match against Wetherby Bulldogs.

Dewsbury Moor kicked a drop goal in extra time to beat Skirlaugh Bulls 19-18 in the under 15s final.

Siddal under 16s were making it two cup final successes in eight days for the club at Featherstone, following victory for the under 13s against Batley Boys.

Two converted tries in the closing stages of the first half helped the under 16s build a 24-4 lead against a gutsy East Leeds side.

Second row Morgan Smithies gave a man of the match display with some great runs and superb tackling.

Siddal, playing down the slope in the first half, took the game to Leeds from the outset and forced them to drop out after seven minutes.

Following that prop forward and captain Tom Holroyd drove over from close range and stand off Riley Dean kicked the first of his perfect six from six.

On 11 minutes Leeds cut the lead to two points when fullback Iain Oakley scored out wide.

Five minutes later Siddal winger Oliver Lewis scored in the corner. Dean’s magnificent conversion made it 12-4.

Alex Oldroyd was next to cross and from the restart Siddal’s hooker Amir Bourough sliced through before unselfishly passing inside for fullback Liam Whitton to go under the posts.

Leeds stuck to their task but the Siddal defence gave them little room.

Siddal increased their lead when Holroyd drove over from a play the ball and in the closing stages fellow prop Ellis Broadbent scored by the posts.

The under 14s trailed 12-0 at the break and their efforts down the slope in the second half weren’t quite enough.

Bulldogs had a try disallowed for a forward pass but got on top and took the lead through winger Kyle Davies. Thomas Wilson missed the first of four touchline conversions.

Two minutes later, from a Siddal drop out, centre Oliver Kay caught ball on the wing and scooted 30 metres to make it 8-0.

On 21 minutes the Bulldogs increased their lead to 12-0 when they ran the ball down the line and Kay put winger Patrick Tolan in at the corner.

The Bulldogs continued to press in the second half and had a fourth try disallowed.

Siddal slowly came back into the game and cut the lead to six points on 40 minutes when hooker Kai McDonald scored from the play the ball and Joseph McDonald added the extras.

Centre McKenzie Scurr replied from the next set but Siddal attacked down the short side and substitute Charlie McClean scored in corner to make it 16-10. However, Bulldogs held on.

SIDDAL UNDER 16s: Liam Whitton, Oliver Lewis, Aaron Metcalfe, Oliver Waite, Rourke Wooley, Riley Dean, William Scrimshaw, Thomas Holroyd, Amir Bourough, Ellis Broadbent, Joseph Camlin, Morgan Smithies, Harry Georgiou. Subs: Alex Oldroyd, Brody Graham, Brandon Tallis, Harry Morton.

SIDDAL UNDER 14s: Emerson Bradwell, Adam Holroyd, Jamie Reeve, Coby Nicholl, Joseph McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Alfie Fairbank, Ethan Lewis, Kai McDonald, Gurjeevan Chatha, Matthew Nicholson, Ajahni Wallace, Robson McGowan. Subs: Alfie Connors, Jamie Holroyd, Nathan Rushworth, Charlie McClean.