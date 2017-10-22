Siddal face Crusaders in final

Siddal will meet Thatto Heath Crusaders in next Saturday’s National League Grand Final at Widnes (2.15).

Crusaders earned a rematch with Gareth Greenwood’s side when they beat visitors Wath Brow Hornets 28-12 in yesterday’s second qualifying semi-final.

They led only 8-6 at half time in terrible conditions but tries from Brad Ashurst, Adam Saunders and Matty Norton helped give them a 22-point lead before the Cumbrians had the final say.

Siddal and Thatto Heath finished first and second in the Premier Division table this season and the Chevinedge men came from 22-6 down at half time to win 36-22 when the pair met for a place in the Grand Final eight days ago.

Normanton Knights will meet Milford Marlins in the Division One promotion play-off final in the other game at the Halton Stadium on Saturday (12.0). Milford beat York Acorn 25-18 yesterday.

In the Pennine League yesterday, Ovenden maintained their excellent start in the Championship with a 30-10 home derby win over Brighouse Rangers.

Siddal’s young winter team won 24-16 at Upton in the same section but Illingworth were beaten 46-6 away to Queens.