Rishies’ early points spree

Rishworthians produced one of the best 40 minutes of their season to blow away visitors Old Grovians, winning 47-14.

In that time they ran in six tries, notching up a bonus point in only 21 minutes.

However, they could not continue the scoring spree in the second half as Grovians rallied and took the game to them, although a 42-point lead at the break left little doubt about the outcome of this Yorkshire Two contest.

The game had hardly begun when Rishworthians scored. Scrum half Ed Cockroft took a quick tap penalty and almost got over. His forwards came round and flanker Nick Faulkner drove through to touch down. Josh Kelly added the first of six conversions.

A great break by right wing Liam Phillips from his own half took play deep into the visitors’ half before the ball went out and No 8 James Clarke supplied the perfect pass to put centre Sam Nunn in at the corner. Kelly added a fine goal.

Clarke was on hand soon after with a strong break before linking with Nunn, who this time put left wing Anthony Shoesmith in at the corner. Kelly added another excellent kick.

The winger was there again soon after to take a pass from Faulkner to score his second try and give Rishworthians a bonus point. Kelly again converted.

The Copley men immediately applied more pressure and Cockroft broke from a scrum for another converted try.

From the restart replacement lock Callum Heseltine gathered the ball and set off on a storming run to take play close to Grovians line.

Rishworthians won a scrum and the ball went out for Nunn to score his second try, converted by Kelly.

Leading 42 – 0 Rishworthians had the game won and a further scoring spree was expected.

The visitors had other ideas, however and came out strongly, while the Copley men, not for the first time this season, went completely off the boil.

Grovians put the home side under pressure and strong defence was needed.

Rishworthians broke out a couple of times with strong runs by fullback Jacob Ford and replacement wing Luke Flanagan, but could not hold Grovians in a catch and drive move and conceded a converted try.

Grovians continued to press until Cockroft picked up a ball that went loose from a scrum on his own 22 and ran more than 70-yards to touch down in the corner. Kelly’s conversion attempt hit a post.

Grovians were keen to finish on a high and their pick and drive game finally paid dividends as they forced their way over in determined fashion to score a converted try to end the game.

Rishworthians’ Development team had another fine away win, beating Huddersfield thirds 38–5.

Centre Ollie Marshall got three of the six tries, with others coming from Will McDonnell, Jack Smart and Tim Rogocake. Rhys Town added four conversions.

Old Crossleyans picked up an easy five points in Yorkshire Two yesterday when fellow strugglers Sheffield Medicals were unable to raise a team to bring to Broomfield.