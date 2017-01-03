Nunn called up for north

Old Rishworthians’ teenage centre Sam Nunn has been selected for the North of England under-18 squad.

He has established himself as a regular in Rishworthians team this season and has already scored 11 tries for the club despite having missed several games due to call-ups to the Yorkshire under-18 squad.

He has already scored three tries in three games for the county.

It was a great start to the new year for 18-year-old Sam, who found out of his selection by e-mail on January 2.

“I’m absolutely chuffed, it was great news,” said Sam, who is chosen as a member of a 23-man squad to play the Midlands in February.

“It means that all being well I should definitely play,” he said.

Sam becomes only the second player from the club to be selected for a North of England squad.

Edward Cockroft, Rishworthians’ current scrum half, was selected in 2006–07 but did not get to play because of injury.

Sam will have a training session with the squad on January 29, before an initial game against a team drawn from the academies of Sale Sharks, Yorkshire Carnegie and Newcastle Falcons, before the away match against the Midlands.

It’s a major achievement for Sam, who started playing rugby at the age of 12 at Crossley Heath School before joining Rishworthians’ junior set-up.

“The next step is England – that’s the main objective. I know there is still a long way to go for that, but that is the target,” said Sam.

Rishworthians have had a number of players selected for county squads over the years at various levels. Sam played for Yorkshire at under-16 level before being elevated to the under 18 squad last season.

The training session on January 29 means he will miss Rishworthians’ Yorkshire Two game against league leaders Moortown the day before. “I’m gutted about that,” he added.