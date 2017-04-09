Search

Moore in good spirits in hospital

Former Old Crossleyans and England rugby union player Brian Moore continues to be active on Twitter in hospital following his heart attack.

The 55-year-old TV pundit, who was brought up in Halifax and attended Crossley and Porter Grammar School, revealed he was in intensive care at St George’s Hospital in London yesterday.

He thanked medics for saving his life and was as acerbic as ever on social media, bemoaning the fact that he was forced to watch Take That on TV in hospital.

However, he seemed more suited by Julie Christie as Larissa in Dr Zhivago.

Moore, who played 64 times for England as hooker between 1987 and 1995, has gone out of his way to attend fund-raising events at Old Crossleyans in recent years.