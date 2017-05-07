McComb stars in Siddal success

Siddal maintained their perfect start to their National Conference League title defence with an impressive 32-8 successive away to Myton Warriors yesterday.

The fourth-placed Warriors had won their two previous home games on Humberside this season and must have been very hopeful of extending the sequence when they led 8-4 after the first quarter.

However, the Chevinedge men took a 14-8 interval lead and then ran away with the contest in the second half.

Winger Gareth Blackburn scored two tries and kicked four conversions but Siddal’s star performer was second rower Zack McComb, who put in an action-packed display.

Siddal’s former coach Lee Greenwood, the former Halifax winger, made an appearance at centre in the side now run by his brother Gareth.

The visitors, so polished at Pilkington Recs the previous week, drew first blood through winger Taniela Bakoso, who crossed for an unconverted try after only two minutes.

Warriors recovered from the setback with a try from Nathan Slater in the 10th minute, converted by half-back partner Kris Walker.

Walker added an 18th minute penalty to make it 8-4 but hooker Sean McCormack levelled matters on 24 minutes and Blackburn’s conversion nudged the visitors ahead.

Prolific points scored Blackburn scored tries either side of the interval and converted the second of them as Siddal stretched 20-8 ahead.

The killer try came from full-back Freddie Walker on 65 minutes, converted by the Blackburn.

There was no way back for Warriors and replacement Danny Williams rounded off a satisfying afternoon for the Halifax side with the final try on 73 minutes, converted by Blackburn.

It sets up Siddal perfectly for a mouth watering top-of-the-table showdown at home to fellow 100 per cent side Thatto Heath next Saturday.