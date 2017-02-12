Heath keep up good work

Heath ended visitors Beverley’s six match unbeaten run with a workmanlike 23-13 win in Yorkshire One yesterday.

Dave Harrison’s men have won all their five games in 2017 and climbed to ninth in the table.

They included Martyn Barnes in the pack and had Jack Bruce on the bench in an otherwise unchanged side on a cold and wet afternoon.

Heath got off to the worst possible start, Beverley stand off Rob Smith gathering the ball on the half–way line and skipping through several attempted tackles to give his side a 5-0 lead.

Richard Brown was leading by example with some strong running and a super kick from Ezra Hinchliffe set up Heath’s first attack on six minutes.

James Robson and Tom Baxter linked well and Matt Beasty went clear but the visitors held firm.

A Smith penalty increased Beverley’s lead on 18 minutes but Heath hit back two minutes later when Ben Maxwell got the ball from a line out 10 metres out and the pack drove forward for Tom Baxter to score. Hinchliffe’s kick cut the deficit to one point.

Heath had moved up a gear and were running the Beverley line ragged, Jordan Bradbrook coming into the line to send Luke Saltonstall in at the corner, converted by Hinchliffe for a 14-8 score line.

Play evened out, so Harrison sent on Jordan Moana and Olly Cook, and Heath ended the half with a late flurry. Dom Walsh was unlucky not to score from a charge down.

The second half began as the first when Smith snatched the ball from Brown and reduce the arrears to 14-13. In the chase Callum Harriet-Brown aggravated a hamstring injury so Bruce came on.

Heath battered the Beverley defence and won several penalties but turned down the chance to kick for points until Hinchliffe’s successful kick in the 66th minute.

Beverley had little answer and Hinchliffe added two more penalties in the last 10 minutes.