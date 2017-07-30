Halifax League club may fold

The future of Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League club Birchencliffe has been plunged into doubt due to a dispute with fellow-tenants Lindley Swifts RLFC.

Swifts are switching to summer rugby league in 2018 and there is a grave doubt as to whether cricket will be played at the Halifax Road ground near Ainley Top again.

Birchencliffe’s second team has been withdrawn from the Second Division competition and the side’s last eight fixtures this summer have been cancelled.

The club, which joined from the disbanded Huddersfield Central League this season, had been due to field a second team at Clayton yesterday.

As per league rules, the side’s record in 2017 will be expunged from the records.

Birchencliffe are hoping to complete all their remaining first team fixtures this season.

The club’s remaining three home first team fixtures for 2017 will be played at Bradley & Colnebridge, which luckily is available on the necessary dates.

Halifax League press officer Paul Whiteley said: “Going forward, into season 2018, then clearly there is major problem to be solved if Birchencliffe is to be saved as a cricket club.

“The League and YCB will do all it can to assist in this matter.”