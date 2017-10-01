Halifax edged out

Halifax RUFC were left to rue missed opportunities as they suffered an agonising 7-6 loss to Leeds Corinthians in Yorkshire Four North West.

A solitary try in the first half for the visitors proved to be just enough to sneak the win. However, Halifax were left frustrated by their failure to convert their chances.

Three penalty attempts sailed wide of the sticks, while Paul Knapping was off target with a drop goal effort.

Aaron Horner and Jack Ryan did slot over a penalty apiece but Halifax deserved more for their efforts.

Their scrum was dominant throughout and they spent the second half camped in the opposition half. Their defence was solid, just one slip allowing Leeds the chance to cross.

Halifax will now look to bounce back when they travel to Bramley next week.