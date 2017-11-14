Final glory for Siddal and Brighouse

BRIGHOUSE Rangers under 15s denied local amateur giants Siddal a clean sweep of the honours in Sunday’s Halifax ARL junior finals at Brighouse Sports Club.

The Chevinedge club romped to success in the first three games but the day finished on a high note for the hosts, who won the under 15s final by 24-14.

Brighouse had a man of the match display from scrum half Robbie Butterworth.

Earlier, Siddal had powered to success in the under 12s, 13s and 14s games.

They beat Rangers 36-12 in the youngest age group final in spite of the efforts of man of the match Corey McCormack at prop for Brighouse.

Siddal scrum half Kai Morgan spurred his side to a 56-0 win over Elland in the under 13s game and the blue and whites were even more handsome winners in the under 14s final, beating Rangers 60-0. Rangers scrum half Harry Stevens took the individual award for his efforts in fighting a losing cause.

Ovenden made it wins from eight in the Pennine League Championship with a comprehensive 38-14 win away to title rivals Queens.

They travelled with a much changed team due to late withdrawals.

Matt Dawson, Nick Cassell, Joe Tuck and Joss Bentley, regulars for the ‘A’ team, acquitted themselves well after getting the call up.

Dawson opened the scoring with a quick-fire double in the first 10 minutes, followed by two tries from Jason Dodd.

Macauley Higgins, Graham Charlesworth and Reece Drausz also weighed in with tries and Niall Brady kicked five goals.

In the same division, Brighouse Rangers followed up their success over Sharlston with a 28-6 victory over Upton.

They got off to a great start when classy centre Jordan Sild crossed the whitewash to score. Karl Frankland added the extras.

Brighouse squeezed the life out of Upton’s attacking options with their well drilled defence and then continued to punish the visitors with slick passing.

Sild scored his second after good work from forwards Sam Hardcastle and Gavin Midgley.

Rangers looked comfortable throughout the first half and Ben Drennan’s pass picked out second-row Matty Bailey’s well timed run. Bailey blasted through a gap, handing-off the full-back to score.

Rangers continued in fine fashion in the second half. The centre-wing combination of Pete Lopag and Joe Campbell continued to terrorise Upton, who could not stop Anton Ambler going in at the corner from a Bailey pass.

Upton’s only try came straight from the restart when Rangers failed to deal with the kick off, the ball bouncing straight into the hands of a visiting second-rower for Upton’s only try.

Rangers repelled the visitors’ advances with great scrambling defence from Lewis Taylor and Liam Pitman-Smith and Brighouse finished strongly when Ambler found Bailey, who scored his second.

Upton’s scrum-half saw red and Frankland finished the game with a two pointer.