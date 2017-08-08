Fax prop Boyle may face ban

Halifax prop Ryan Boyle could miss Sunday’s second Qualifiers match at home to Widnes.

The 29-year-old has been charged by the RFL with making a ‘chicken-wing’ tackle on Hull Kingston Rovers debutant Mose Masoe during Sunday’s 26-22 defeat at Craven Park.

The citing will come as no surprise to Rovers coach Tim Sheen who said after the game that he was disappointed the referee hadn’t acted on the incident.

Boyle, who has an early guilty plea available and may face a short ban, has already apologised for the challenge on social media after criticism from Robins fans.

The former Castleford and Salford player, who joined Fax at the start of the season after a lengthy spell on loan, said there had been no malice in the challenge.

It occurred while he was trying to get in front of Masoe and he “certainly didn’t want to injure a fellow player.”

Featherstone’s James Lockwood was also cited for a trip in last Saturday’s 38-12 home defeat by Leigh.