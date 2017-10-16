Carter double in vain for Brods

Old Brodleians bowed out of the Yorkshire Shield, losing 38-19 at home to Scarborough in a fast flowing game which was a good advert for the sport at this level.

The sides are both handily placed in Yorkshire One and played with confidence throughout.

Although the final score may flatter the visitors a little, there was no doubt that the East Coast club deserved a second round tie against Selby.

Brods opened brightly down the hill and opened the scoring when Eddie Carter finished off a well worked backs move under the posts, Ollie Akroyd converted.

Scarborough responded immediately when a high kick from their fly half troubled the home defence and centre Tom Ratcliffe took advantage of a lucky bounce to score, Harrison converting.

Scarborough took the lead on 17 minutes. Following good support play, second row Phil Watson beat off several tackles to score and Tom Harrison’s kick made it 7-14.

Both sides were running strongly with the ball and despite being down to 14 men Scarborough added to their tally on 30 minutes. Following a period of pressure on the Brods line, scrum half Jordan Wakeham touched down.

Danny Cole kicked well for position and following a good chase Brods forced a scrum which they won comfortably. The ball was moved swiftly through hands and Carter ran a good line to score between the posts. Akroyd’s kick made it 14-21 at half time .

Both sides continued to play fast open rugby. The vistors struck first in the second half through their speedy fullback James Perrett, who was involved in some good inter passing before breaking clear to score wide on the right.

Brods upped their game and with fewer handling errors were able to exert more pressure. The ball was kept alive for Jay Dahlinger to put Brods back in the game at 19-26.

The Woodhead boys continued to press and with 15 minutes to go it looked as though their pressure might tell as the Scarborough defence was stretched to the limit.

However, play broke down and Perrett picked up a loose ball and raced almost the length of the field, the tipping point in the match.

Scarborough scored again before the final whistle through Richard Scales and with the conversion earned themselves a good win.

The pair meet again on Saturday with league points up for grabs.