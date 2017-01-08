Calderdale pair lose in semis

Hopes of an all-Calderdale final in the BARLA Bartletts Yorkshire Cup were dashed yesterday when Ovenden and Siddal lost away games in the last four.

Pennine League Division One title favourites Ovenden had a day to forget at Hull, losing 50-6 to Three Tuns.

Siddal, who playin Division Four, bowed out 40-28 against Fryston Warriors at Castleford.

Meanwhile, Siddal’s summer side will be at home to Milford Marlins in the first round of the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Lee Greenwood’s National Conference League champions will meet Marlins, who finished fifth in Division One of the Conference last season, on the weekend of January 28 – 29.

Thirty-two clubs representing the community game, Armed Forces, police and University Rugby League were in the draw.

Challenge Cup first round: University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield, West Bowling v Kells, Featherstone Lions v Distington, London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls, Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks, Royal Air Force v York Acorn, Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock, Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights, Royal Navy v Myton Warriors, Siddal v Milford Marlins, Egremont Rangers v The Army, Wests Warriors v Great Britain Police, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh, West Hull v Hull Dockers, Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane, Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs.