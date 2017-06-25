Brooke dismissal costly

Eight days after dropping their first point of the National Conference League season at Rochdale Mayfield, champions Siddal were beaten for the first time yesterday.

Gareth Greenwood’s side paid the price for a poor performance away to old rivals West Hull and lost 14-6.

West Hull were 12-0 up at half time and this time Siddal, who have a habit of coming on strong in the second half, were unable to recover the deficit.

Gavin Stead scored the visitors’ try on 45 minutes and Gareth Blackburn converted.

However, half-back Chris Brooke was controversially sent off on 50 minutes, which nipped their fightback in the bud, and West Hull added a late penalty to clinch victory.

Siddal got over the try line on three or four occasions during the match but each time the referee ruled ‘no try’.

Greenwood’s men have a three point lead over Thatto Heath Crusaders, who won 28-20 at Leigh Miners Rangers.

After a very tough June, Siddal now have successive home games against next-to-bottom Pilkington Recs and eighth-placed Egremont Rangers.

Bottom of the league Elland were not disgraced in losing 28-18 away to Dewsbury Moor Maroons in Division Three yesterday.