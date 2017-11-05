Brods rally strongly to stop rot

Old Brodleians overcame an alarming start to register a 27-21 home win over Beverley yesterday and snap their three-game losing run.

Their prospects of bouncing back from successive league and cup defeats to Scarborough and a derby loss at Heath looked remote when they conceded two converted tries in the first 11 minutes against rampant foes.

However, coach Matt Smith was delighted with the spirit his men showed to turn it around against visitors who arrived in good heart after four successive wins.

An improved performance in the scrum and some strong running from returning back rowers Danny Vento and Laurie Hamer were features of Brods’ display.

The big negative was their kicking. They twice conceded tries after failing to find touch and missed shots at goal - including a fairly easy penalty at the end - allowed Beverley to escape with a losing bonus point which keeps the teams level on 32 points in fourth place in Yorkshire One.

Beverley were ahead after two minutes, scrum half Will Harrison pouncing on scrappy Brods lineout ball to pave the way for No 8 Isaac Keighley to score 20 metres to the left of the posts.

Stand off Phil Duboulay converted and was on target again when impressive full back Luke Hazel fielded scrum half Joe Armitage’s clearance near the touchline and ran diagonally infield, past a couple of ineffective tackles, to touch down.

The enthusiastic visitors were better at the breakdown and around the fringes of the rucks in the early stages but a plethora of offences, which eventually resulted in the sin-binning of Harrison, enabled Brods to camp in and around the visitors’ 22.

Brods turned down a couple of opportunities for three points and eventually came away with five when they spread the ball wide for winger Tom Kill to touch down.

Stand off Gaz Newman made a 50 metre break down the middle but prop Bennie Pritchett, supporting superbly, was unable to hold the pass.

Brods did narrow the deficit to 14-10 a minute before half time when flanker Richard Stokes broke through from a lineout and good support play near the touchline resulted in lock Bob Sykes crossing.

The home side made a dream start to the second half when Chris Vine, filling in on the wing for the ill Ben Barron, strolled over the line after intercepting a Beverley pass close to the visitors’ 22. Ollie Akroyd added the goal from straight in front.

Beverley, now trailing 17-14, were in no mood to lie down and rallied strongly. The sin-binning of Stokes opened the door for them and Harrison wrestled his way out of Pritchett’s grip to score at the side of the posts, Duboulay converted.

Pritchett soon made amends, putting Brods 22-21 up with a trademark scuttle to the line from 35 metres for the bonus point try on 66 minutes.

Akroyd missed the kick badly and Brods blew three chances to widen the gap, through inaccurate handling, before they disrupted a Beverley scrum close to the visitors’ line and Hamer pounced with four minutes left.

Phil Town, taking over the goal kicking duties, missed the conversion and then a closing penalty but it was still a satisfactory afternoon’s work from Brods.