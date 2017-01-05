Yorkshire CCC could reap the benefits from Tim Bresnan’s latest Big Bash adventure

TIM BRESNAN is hoping that his second taste of the Australian Big Bash League will benefit Yorkshire as they aim to win English cricket’s T20 tournament for the first time.

Bresnan has joined Perth Scorchers as a replacement for his county team-mate David Willey, who has left to link-up with England on their one-day tour of India.

Bresnan, who played for Hobart Hurricanes in 2015, is set to make his debut for second-placed Scorchers away to leaders Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The all-rounder is available for Scorchers’ last three group games plus any semi-final or final later this month.

“It will be good to get playing some cricket again, and it should be a good learning experience for coming back to Yorkshire,” said Bresnan, whose Perth team-mates include former England colleague Ian Bell and Ashes rival Mitchell Johnson.

“I managed to pick up a few tips from Hobart on how they did things, but this is a different kettle of fish being with the Scorchers, who’ve gone really well in past competitions of the Big Bash.

“So I’m looking forward to learning and bringing some stuff back on how they manage to do things. It’s a great comp to be involved in, and I’ve been getting myself into some decent nick and having a few nets.”

Bresnan, 31, was Yorkshire’s player of the season last summer and the third-highest wicket-taker in the country in T20.

He captured 21 wickets in 15 games, with only Gloucestershire’s Benny Howell (24) and Essex’s Graham Napier (22) managing more.

Bresnan said that he jumped at the chance to join the two-time BBL champions, who are coached by former Australia opener Justin Langer.

He has linked-up with a side who have won three and lost two of their five games to date, with Scorchers going down by nine wickets yesterday at home to Brisbane Heat, who have forged a two-point lead over them at the top.

“It was an easy decision really,” said Bresnan. “In the past history of Big Bash they’ve always done well, so it was a logical choice.

“When they said they wanted a replacement for David Willey, I jumped at the chance.

“I’m just looking forward to playing Big Bash again as I really enjoyed last time when I played with Hobart.”

Langer said of his new Yorkshire recruit: “Tim is another very experienced player who’s done very well in Twenty20 cricket in England.

“His international experience and first-class experience is a great asset for us. Like the rest of our squad, he’s a very good person who’ll fit in very well with our team ethos.”

Willey leaves the Scorchers as their leading wicket-taker with seven from five games at an average of 13.71.

Bresnan admits that he has some big shoes to fill and said of Willey: “He’s a good cricketer. We perform the same sort of role, so we’ll see how I go.”

Bresnan maintained: “Whatever the role is that I’m given, I’m happy to accept and hopefully contribute to some wins.

“I might provide a different option or a similar one to a few of the guys. “Experience counts as well at the end of the day.”

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Yorkshire Post - Sport

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media

Like the Yorkshire Post Sport Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram