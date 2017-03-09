Worster in Hot form

Andrew Worster and Robin Tuddenham finished first and third for hosts Todmorden Harriers in Sunday’s Red Hot Toddy 10km.

More Calderdale success was provided by Halifax Harriers’ April Caufield, who was the first woman home in 24th in spite of wearing the ‘unlucky’ number 13.

The race was part of Stainland Lions’ club championship and although they had 36 runners, a field of 140 was much lower than when the race run at Christmas time.

Leon Severn led the Lions home in 20th place in 44:13.

Helen Fay, Jodie Manning and Julie Field won the ladies’ team prize and there were category wins for Lions’ Andrew Earnshaw, Julie Field, Helen Fay and Aileen Baldwin.

Northowram Pumas had a couple of runners. Neil Coupe clocked 49:34 and Johnny Meynell 52:18.

Todmorden Harriers have run the Hot Toddy for many years but Sunday’s race was only the second over the new course.

The route begins benignly enough with two laps of Central Park.

However, anyone lulled into a false sense of security got a shock when the course left the comfort of the park and headed up the steep climb to Sourhall before taking runners across to the Bacup road.

There is a long descent, not so comfortable on tiring legs, before runners head back through the town centre to re-enter the park and a slight downhill finish.

Many Tod members were involved in marshalling the course, but the Harriers were still able to field 10 athletes.

Worster clocked 36.50 and Tuddenham, who took first place in the M45 age group, came home in 39.55. The Harriers pair were split by Queensbury AC’s David Hunt in 37.53.

Duncan Cannon was third for Todmorden, finishing seventh in the male senior age group and 12th overall.

A notable performance came from Ian MacLachlan in the M50 age group.

Before the race he had been heard to say he’d be happy to finish in the top half in “anything under 50 minutes”.

He completed the gruelling course in 46.42, finishing 29th overall and fourth in his age group.

Todmorden’s Heather Rostron took the L35 title in 53.56,

Fifteen contested the fun run in Centre Vale Park and the first across the line was Seth East in a fantastic time of 6.50.

Stainland Lions times: Leon Severn 44.13, Andrew Earnshaw 45.25, Derek Doyle 47.21, John Bassinder 47.46, Andrew Mackrill 47.51, Paul Mccormick 47.53, Martin Wood 48.23, John Ingles 48.44, Julie Field 48.52, Gerry Banham 49.10, Helen Fay 49.19, Mark Preston 50.20, Jodie Manning 50.49, Steve Hallam 50.59, Aileen Baldwin 51.02, Helen Hudson 51.08, Rikki Hammond 53.24, Roy Lunt 53.41, Tim Walker 54.02, Mhairi-Clare Luke 54.05, Michelle Rushby 56.15, David Rushworth 57.46, Paul Armitage 58.51, Caroline Ford 59.14, Paula Pickergill 59.20, Alison Audsley 59.24, Liz Hallam 60.13, Martin Carr 60.34, Graham Robertshaw 61.20, Michelle Rogerson 62.27, Jenny Walker 63.52, James Davey 64.02, Mel Shaw 64.35, Susan Cash 65.11, Alex Whyte 66.49, Richard Lambert 67.49.

Halifax Harriers times: April Caufield 45:23, William Stewart 44:03 and Virginia Lewin 62:49 (2 nd F60).