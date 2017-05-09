Ton for Smith as Illingwoerth impress

There were five centuries but no major shocks in Sunday’s first round of the Halifax Parish Cup.

Ties mainly went the way of League seniority and the win of Illingworth St Mary’s at Division One Blackley was no real surprise as the newcomers from the Aire/Wharfe League have already set out their promotion stall in Division Two. Illingworth opted to bat and powered to 251 for four with Matty Smith making 101 not out. Callum Cook chipped in 56 and Luke Brooksby again plagued the bowlers with a quick 37 not out at the death.

Skipper Ben Robertshaw was the pick of the bowlers with four for 34 and Smith added two for 14 as Blackley struggled to 143 all out.

Perhaps the best performance of the day came at Outlane where the bottom tier team accounted for a struggling Division One Stones by 165 runs.

Outlane’s Lee Mellor and Thornton’s Nikki Hutchinson both hit 110 while Alexander Rowles of Copley scored 104 and Great Horton’s Adam Beesley 120 not out.

A similar lower division win saw Mount inflict a five-wicket defeat on hosts Shelf.

There was a tight affair between two other newcomers at Leymoor as Birchencliffe scraped home by one-wicket and it was a similar story at Premier Division Northowram HT where First Division Cullingworth lost by a similar margin.

Booth made a good start to their defence of the trophy at Sowerby Bridge whilst half a mile away Sowerby St Peter’s again got the better of SBCI in a derby.

Robert Worsnop (43) and Steve Senior (65) provided a solid base but Bridge’s bowlers stuck to their task well and Booth had to settle for a score of 241.

Bridge were facing a seemingly hopeless task in reply at 57 for six, after Nigel Horsfall had struck three blows, but Chris Whitehill made a fine 82 to get his side up to 182.

The pick of the first round ties paired Jer Lane with Warley and the hosts, winners of the competition in 2013, emerged 73-run winners.

Lane were struggling at 89 for five but Amjid Khan’s 63 lifted their total to 211. Greg Keywood took four for 22 but the most startling statistic was seven catches for Chris Marsh.

Only four batsmen made double figures, headed by Ben Atkinson’s 34, as Warley were dismissed for 138

The draw for the second round is on Monday, May 15.

Parish Cup, first round: Illingworth St Mary’s 251 (Smith 101*, Cook 56), *Blackley 143 (Houldin 61, Robertshaw 4-34). *Clayton 150 (Jonas 46), Bridgeholme 152-8 (Selby 4-31). *Greetland 88 (Hyatt 44, Azam 5-35), Mytholmroyd 92-1 (Conway 50*). *Jer Lane 211 (Khan 63, Keywood 4-22), Warley 138. *Leymoor 194 (Walker 46*, Charlton 4-31), Birchencliffe 196-9 (Akram 80). Cullingworth 168 (Welch 61, *Northowram HT 169-9 (Burkill 4-20). *Old Town 265 (Hampson 83, Barron 5-34), Luddenden Foot 142 (Broadbent 69). *Outlane 336-5 (Mellor 110, Blagborough 67, Davies 65*), Stones 171 (Sutcliffe 64, Lawton 4-82). Copley 297-3 (A Rowles 104, M Rowles 70*, Rushton 64), *Queensbury 273 (Ali 90, Ferris 52). *Shelf 129 (Coles 40, Motala 4-25, I Patel 4-33), Mount 130-5. Oxenhope 215 (Hopkinson 55, Dyson 42), *Southowram 218-6 (Crossley 82, Belfield 51). Booth 241 (Senior 65, Worsnop 43), *Sowerby Bridge 182 (Whitehill 82, Horsfall 4-27, Thomas 4-44). SBCI 159 (Holt-Cooper 66), *Sowerby St Peter’s 162-5 (Watkins 76*). Bradshaw 201-6 (Fisher 56), *Thornton 202-4 (N Hutchinson 110*). Triangle w/o v *Upper Hopton. Low Moor HT 201-8 (R Dowling 62, Scarborough 47, Beesley 4-55), Great Horton PC 196-5 (Beesley 120*).