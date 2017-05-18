Thomas, 10, fires hole in one

WILLOW VALLEY’S Thomas Nutter has some catching up to do with Castlefields’ Peter Thompson when it comes to holes in one but he has made a good start.

While many golfers can spend their careers searching in vain for an ace, Thomas has notched his first aged just 10.

It came in the club’s second order of merit event last week on the 114-yard ninth hole on Valley’s Fountain Ridge course.

Thompson, at the other end of the age scale, gained the 24th hole in one of his career at the 16th in the Elland Vice Captain’s day competition.

His day was made extra special when he won the competition with a gross 81, beating his age as he is 82 years old.

Thompson’s remarkable number of hole in ones is partly due to him living next to the par three sixth hole at Castlefields.

Whilst he has 18 holes in one at the Rastrick club, he has achieved six others at different clubs in the area. His first was at Longley Park many years ago.

He was unable to celebrate his latest success afterwards as it was a Monday, the steward’s day off, so the bar was closed!.

Club Captain Derek Turton is one of four West End members who have had holes in one this season, his coming on the 13th on May 12. The others were by Stuart Hanson, Angela Riley and Paul Hardcastle.