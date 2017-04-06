Silver for Tiler in Croatia

Todmorden’s Rebekah Tiler claimed a silver medal in the snatch at yesterday’s European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia.

The 18-year-old had lifts of 93kg, 96kg and 100kg in the under 69kg section.

She also lifted 124kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 224kg, which saw her miss out on an overall medal by just 1kg.

It was Tiler’s first competition since the Rio Olympics and the ending of funding for British weightlifting by UK Sport.

Tiler, who holds all three British records in the 69kg class, took to Twitter to say: “I’m buzzing after that!”

Lifters from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus took the first three positions in the overall competition.