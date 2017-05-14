Seven-up Ramsden boosts Shelf

Shelf, playing in a division higher than anticipated this summer after Low Moor lost players, got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the Halifax League’s middle section yesterday.

They cut it fine, though, scrambling home by one wicket at Southowram.

Robert Ramsden took seven for 50 to send the Rams packing for 140. It was very much a one-man battle with the bat for the hosts, Dean Crossley finished on 88 not out.

A modest target would have proved beyond the visitors but for the fortitude of number four Sadiq Ali, who made 61 not out and received valuable support down the order from Babar Malik (49).

Top two Sowerby Bridge and Cullingworth stretched clear of third-placed Southowram with contrasting victories.

Bridge had to work quite hard for a three-wicket success at Stones, James Taylor anchoring a successful pursuit of Stones’ 210 with 63 not out.

Earlier, spinner Jake Dixon had taken five for 40 with Ted Conlon and Jack Collins notching half centuries for the Ripponden side.

Cullingworth left Great Horton PC rooted to the foot of the table after a comprehensive 152-run home win.

Ben Burkill made 92 at the top of the order in Cullingworth’s 259 for five and Chapel, after losing their top three batsmen for ducks to Phil Poole, were rolled over for 107.

Hassan Mahmood’s unbeaten 106 proved a match-winning knock for Bridgeholme at home to Blackley.

Jon Stenson’s 82 helped Blackley to a competitive 263 for seven, Aqib Mahmood taking five for 91, but the Eastwood side won by six wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Points: Sowerby bridge 46, Cullingworth 40, Southowram 30, Blackley 30, Bridgeholme 28, Shelf 22, Stones 21, Great Horton PC 19.

Lee Broadbent helped Luddenden Foot exact quick revenge for a stinging Parish Cup defeat at the hands of Calder Valley rivals Old Town six days earlier.

Broadbent smashed 15 sixes in an innings of 182 as Foot piled up 369 for five in Saturday’s Division Two contest.

Broadbent and Jamie Hothersall put the Town bowlers to the sword with a stand of 210 for the third wicket.

It was then Foot’s turn to chase some leather in the field, Abdul Baig scored 85 as Town replied with 308 for five.

There were also plenty of runs at Clayton and Illingworth as pitches remain unusually firm for the time of year.

Tanweer Aslam’s 100 helped Clayton to 295 and Birchencliffe made a bold bid to top that in spite of being 105 for six at one stage.

Akshay Poldat (72) and Prashant Kumar (73) helped the visitors to 283.

Illingworth continued their smooth transformation to the Halifax League with an easy home win over Greetland, which helped them take over from Outlane at the top.

Openers James Lawton (21) and Callum Cook (65) put on 72 in 20 overs for the first wicket.

Veryan Brooksby struck a quick 30 before his brother Luke (46) and skipper Ben Robertshaw added 110 for the fourth wicket. The last 10 overs yielded 86 runs to set a formidable target of 258.

Greetland had an opening partnership of 33 but when Scott Whelan departed for 22, removed by a brilliant catch from Callum Cook, the visitors lost regular wickets and fell in the 25th over for just 95.

Stephen Cook was the pick of the home bowlers with six for 34 but Kieran Heaton, opening in the absence of Jamie Moorhouse, backed him up well with three for 58.

Outlane lost at Mount where Imran Patel’s six for 18 helped dismiss them for 128.

Lee Mellor had earlier taken five for 24 to seemingly keep the Dewsbury side in check, Anees Rawat hitting 58.

Leymoor mustered only 55 at Upper Hopton and lost by eight wickets, Matt Broadbent and John Stanger taking four wickets apiece.

Mohammed Yousaf top scored with 59 not out in a strong Bradshaw batting performance at Low Moor.

The hosts were hot in pursuit of the 246 they needed for victory at 92 for none but Amy Gibson and Jack Ryan took five wickets apiece to dismiss Moor for 217.

Ryan Williamson (41), Scott Osborne (58) and Mark Stokes (66) were the only home players in double figures.

Points: Illingworth SM 46, Outlane 40, Bradshaw 40, Clayton 38, Mount 37, Upper Hopton 33, Birchencliffe 32, Greetland 27, Low Moor 25, Luddenden Foot 24, Old Town 16, Leymoor 8.