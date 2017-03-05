Sellars loses on points

Halifax boxer Jack Sellars suffered his first defeat as a professional at the O2 Arena, London last night.

The 22-year-old from Northowram was beaten 78-74 on points by unbeaten Ted Cheeseman in his first fight in the capital.

Sellars was put down in the second round of their super welterweight contest but battled through to the final bell.

Former top amateur Cheeseman had knocked out six of his previous seven opponents in the paid ranks.

Sellars, a product of Halifax ABC, had a record of five wins and a draw going into the contest.

Later in the evening, Tony Bellew stopped David Hay in the 11th round of their grudge heavyweight fight.