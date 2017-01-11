Scott’s smooth progress

Scott Waites overcame the first hurdle in his defence of the BDO World Darts Championship at Lakeside last night.

The 39-year-old, who works as a repairs inspector for the Together Housing Group in Calderdale, beat Dennis Harbour 3-1.

Waites, seeded six, had to wait until 10pm on the fourth day of the tournament from some action but started well.

He took the opening set with a 142 check-out and doubled his lead when Harbour, from Peterborough, failed to take his chances.

Harbour hit back after the interval, taking the opening two legs and then the third set 3-1.

However, Waites was in no mood to let his advantage slip and after a couple of 15-dart legs he clinched victory on double 16.