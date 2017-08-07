Runaway win for Greaves’s side

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s representative side pulled off a stunning 28-8 win over York at Fixby yesterday in the Yorkshire Inter-District League.

“York were blown away,” reported jubilant team boss Frank Greaves, whose line-up won all six foursomes matches to take a 12-0 lead into lunch.

Newly-crowned Union stroke play champion Matthew Colcombe, Steve Martin and Tom Hunt then won the top three of the 12 singles matches before York saved some face with three middle-order successes and another in the penultimate match out.

Halifax-Huddersfield had been involved in four close matches previously this season, winning one, drawing one and losing two.

Greaves’s side have two matches left, against Teesside at Eaglescliffe on Sunday, August 20 and powerful Sheffield at West End on September 3.

Results (Hx-Hudds names first) - foursomes: Tom Hunt & Josh Morton bt Oli Adamson & Craig Smith 3 & 2, Matthew Colcombe & Steve Martin bt Alistair Smith & Chris Lone 1 up, Chris Lander & Jim Fairhirst bt Damon Coulson & Rob Moore 2 up, Josh McAspurn & Graham McLean bt Will Pepper & Josh Plaxton 3 & 2, Fergus Barron & Chris Gaunt bt Will Adamson & Rob Heath 5 & 4, Adam Robinson & James Edwards bt Thomas Pyman & Chris Ramsey 4 & 2.

Singles: Morton (Hudds) bt Smith (Pike Hills) 4 & 3, Colcombe (Longley Park) bt O Adamson (Fulford) 1 up, Martin (West End) bt Lone (York) 2 & 1, Hunt (Meltham) bt Smith (Pike Hills) 3 & 2, Fairhurst (Bradley Hall) lost to Coulson Fulford 1 down, Edwards (Crow Nest Park) lost to W Adamson (York) 1 down, Gaunt (Dewsbury) lost to Heath (Sandburn Hall) 4 & 3, Robinson (Huddersfield) bt Moore (Fulford) 3 & 1, McLean (Meltham) bt Pepper (Fulford) 5 & 4, McAspurn (Meltham) bt Plaxton (Fulford) 1 up, Barron (Dewsbury) lost to Ramsey (Fulford) 4 & 3, Lander (Bradley Hall) bt Pyman (The Oakes) 6 & 5.

THERE are 36 entrants in tomorrow’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Seniors Championship at Meltham, including former Union president Phil Tatlock who sponsors the event in memory of his wife Liz.

JAMES Freebury, a 13-handicapper from Skipton, was a runaway winner of Saturday’s Lord Mexborough Cup, the climax to Bradley Hall’s Open Week.

He won by five shots with a 36 hole nett total of 136.

