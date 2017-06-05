Royd and Rams win in style

Mytholmroyd and Southowram created the biggest stir in yesterday’s second round of the Halifax Parish Cup.

Royd, beaten by Triangle in the 2015 final, thrashed fancied Jer Lane by 135 runs while Southowram were equally impressive winners at Illingworth after dismissing the former Aire/Wharfe League side for 67.

The pair will be joined in the quarter final draw, which takes place at Booth tomorrow evening, by Division Two side Outlane and Premier teams Booth, Thornton, Triangle, Copley and Northowram Hedge Top.

Mytholmroyd piled up 354 en route to victory over Jer Lane, whose title hopes had nose dived with a comprehensive defeat at home to Booth on Saturday.

Jack Earle’s departure for 56 with the total on 104 paved the way for Luke Sutcliffe (100) and Tom Conway (121) to compile a fifth-wicket partnership of 223.

Andrew Pinfield (41) and Tahir Khan (52) figured in an opening stand of 119 for the visitors but three quick wickets put Lane on the back foot and they were all out for 219.

Earle and Conway rounded off fine performances with three wickets each.

League newcomers Illingworth have been sweeping aside opponents in the bottom division and must have hoped to make an impact in the cup.

However, middle section Southowram ran through them in 23.4 overs with Tom Belfield snapping up four for 24. Ben Wells’ 26 not out helped complete victory for the Rams.

Outlane went run crazy at home to fellow bottom section side Low Moor, rattling up 426 for eight.

Alex Blagborough (65) set the ball rolling but it was James Mitton (137) and Calum Westwood (89) who really took a toll on the Moor bowling.

Ben Lawton then took five for 49 as Moor replied with 260, which included 79 from Muhammad Ramzan.

Holders Booth and Thornton had walkovers against Birchencliffe and Old Town respectively while last year’s beaten finalists Copley were four wicket winners at Sowerby SP.

Jack Gledhill’s unbeaten 77 helped Triangle win by five wickets on unfamiliar territory at Mount while Northowram’s improved form continued with a 27-run win at Bridgeholme.