Rob blasts 196 for champs

Champions Booth are back on top of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League after a superb innings of 196 not out from Rob Laycock yesterday.

The number three lashed 11 sixes as Booth rattled up a massive 400 for three against Thornton en route to a 132-run success.

Thornton had gone into the game with the maximum 36 points but they were batted out of the contest by opener Jon Midgley (91) and the Laycocks, with Rob’s younger brother Richard hitting 63 not out.

Thornton replied with 268, Patrick Thomas’s five victims including Josh Hutchinson for 91, Nikki Hutchinson for 81 and opener Ross Carnall for 49.

Jer Lane are second, four points behind Booth, after a 65 run win at Sowerby St Peters.

A 100-run stand between Johnny Lister (50) and Amjid Khan (59) helped Lane recover from 84 for four to 225 for nine.

Pace man Kieran Rogers then took five for 59 as Sowerby slid to 62 for seven before Martin Schofield (38) and Jack Leonard (37) salvaged a couple of batting points for Sowerby, who were all out for 160.

SBCI also went ahead of Thornton, who slipped to fourth, after an eight-wicket win at Copley.

They were made to toil by the hosts’ experienced third-wicket pair Mohammed Seraj (101) and Mark Baldwin (76), who added 151 in a total of 234 for eight. Ollie Benson was on the bottom, taking four for 46 off 15 overs.

SBCI’s top four all scored well, spearheaded by Craig Potts (88) and Simon Wood (63 no), as the visitors eased to victory with 21 deliveries left.

Northowram HT got off the mark with a five wicket home win over promoted Oxenhope, who were all out for 214 with Josh Fleetwood hitting 78 and Nazim Irshad taking five for 88.

Raz Saghir made 60 before Ollie Hemingway (46 no) and Harry Talbot (33 no) added the last 60 runs.

Queensbury now prop up the rest after being bowled out for 134 in reply to hosts Triangle’s 318 for three.

Kurtis Whippey and Jack Gledhill claimed four wickets each but the top performance came from ex-Northowram HT player Adam Stocks with an unbeaten 140.

Ahmed Taufeeq was in excellent form as Mytholmroyd brushed aside victors Warley by a 103-run margin.

He hit 51 in Royd’s 287 for six and followed up with five for 48 as only Chris Atkinson (65) made a fight of it for the visitors.

Earlier, Jack Earle (61) and Matthew Scholefield (42) had put on 102 for Royd’s first wicket. After a mini-slump, Luke Sutcliffe (90 no) and Taufeeq put the hosts in command.

Points: Booth 46, Jer Lane 42, SBCI 39, Thornton 38, Oxenhope 31, Mytholmroyd 30, Sowerby SP 30, Copley 24, Triangle 24, Warley 22, Northowram HT 19, Queensbury 13.