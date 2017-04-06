Podcast - CricketTalk: Dawn of a new era for Yorkshire in 2017

AS Yorkshire prepare to begin their quest to reclaim the County Championship title they lost in such dramatic circumstances last September, the county’s No 1 podcast returns.

Andrew Gale, who replaced Jason Gillespie as first-team coach last November, has been working closely with his newly-installed captain Gary Ballance in preparing their team for what is expected to be another challenging campaign.

The main aim? Silverware. And it seems the powers-that-be at Headingley are happy for that success to come their way in any format of the game.

We hear from The Yorkshire Post’s cricket correspondent Chris Waters and how he expects Yorkshire to react to a trophyless season, and we also catch a few words with Andrew Gale, Gary Ballance and new import Peter Hanscombe ahead of this Friday’s opening round of Championship fixtures.

• PLAY or download to any device

• Listen or subscribe free in iTunes

Yorkshire's players have a laugh during the photocall at Wednesday's media day at Headingley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

• SportsTalk podcast feed

Follow us on Twitter via @CricketTalkYPN or give us a like on our YPSport Facebook page HERE