Outlane’s run of success goes on

Outlane will be looking for a fourth Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance win of the season in their next event on their own course in 12 days’ time.

The club’s domination continued on Tuesday when John Lawton (4) and Brent Ashton (13) pipped Ray Owen (15) and Paul Crosse (11) from host club Crosland Heath on a back-six count-back after both pairs had scored 46 points.

Third place among the all-amateur combinations went to Rob Speight (4) and Fred Speight (10) of Dewsbury District on 45 points.

There were clear winners in the pro-am section, Rob Booth and Paul Gledhill (9) of Crosland Heath on 45 points. They were four ahead of James Ward and Fergus Barron (3) of Dewsbury.

The early starters had the best of the weather as the wind picked up through the afternoon, accompanied by heavy drizzle later on.

The Crosland Heath course was in good condition, although very wet in some places off the fairways. The greens were true but a little slow.

Play was off the forward winter tees and using mats on the fairways the par for the course was around 40 points. There were many nett birdies and almost 30 nett eagles.

Outlane’s three successes this season, in seven events so far, have come with different players.

Pro-am: 1, R.Booth Pro & P.Gledhill 9 (Crosland Heath) 45; 2, J.Ward Pro & F.Barron 3 (Dewsbury) 41; 3, T.Pollard Pro & R.Popps 13 (Bradley Hall) 40; 3, J.Fish Pro & T.Hunt 1 (Meltham) 40; 5, G.Moore Pro & J.Ratcliffe 5 (Hanging Heaton) 36; 6, R.Lambert Pro & I.Sharland 17 (Crosland Heath) 35; 7, J.Lester Pro & O.Shaw 6 (Bradley Park/Crosland Heath) 34; 7, S.Race Pro & J.Wozniak 13 (Meltham) 34.

Am-am: 1, J.Lawton 4 & B.Ashton 13 (Outlane) 46; 2, R.T.Owen 15 & P.Crosse 11 (Crosland Heath) 46; 3, R.Speight 4 & F.Speight 10 (Dewsbury) 45; 4, C.L’Estrange 12 & B.Milne 12 (Crosland Heath) 44; 4, G.Simpson 18 & D.Shufflebotham 13 (Marsden) 44; 4, B.Minto 11 & S.Minto 1 (Hanging Heaton) 44; 7, R.P.Johnstone 13 & F.Parker 13 (Meltham) 43; 7, B.Thompson 11 & S.Adkin 12 (Hanging Heaton) 43; 9, J.Smith 17 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 42; N.Hirst 12 & D.Knapton 13 (Outlane) 42; 9, B.Thomson 9 & J.Walsh 20 (Crosland Heath/Meltham) 42; 9, J.Binns 5 & S.Atkinson 1 (Dewsbury) 42; 13,G.Thornton 20 & L.Carman 10 (West End) 41; 14,B.Barrett 12 & G.McMahon 5 (Meltham) 40; 14, E.Casper 11 & C.Livesey 17 (Outlane) 40; 14, P.Brammall 10 & T.Hirst 13 (Meltham) 40; 14, A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 9 (Crosland Heath) 40; 14, M.Campbell 7 & R.Langley-Webb 9 (Crow Nest Park) 40; 19, E.Pearson 17 & M.Russell 20 (Crosland Heath) 39; 19, K.Woolford 15 & I.Hunter 7 (Hanging Heaton) 39; 19,P.Pither 12 & D.Ford 20 (Crosland Heath) 39; 19, G.Proctor 9 & P.Marsland 15 (Crosland Heath) 39; 19, M.Haigh 6 & C.Gaunt 1 (Dewsbury) 39; 19,D.Hansom 4 & R.Garside 11 (Meltham) 39; 19, M.Maude 3 & R.Clark 16 (Meltham) 39; 26, M.Clowery 13 & R.Inglesfield 14 (Longley Park) 38; 26, D.Blackburn 5 & J.Blackburn 13 (Dewsbury) 38; 28, P.Smith 20 & P.Morris 20 (Bradley Park/Crosland Heath) 37; 28, J.Crosland 10 & D.Law 6 (Meltham) 37; 28, M.Knight 8 & V.Sechi 17 (Outlane) 37; 28, P.Heywood 7 & D.Mallinson 11 (Marsden) 37; 32, I.Ainley 17 & J.Morris 20 (Outlane) 36; 32,A.Colquhoun 11 & P.Ratcliffe 5 (Hanging Heaton) 36; 32, P.Savage 8 & N.Sutton 7 (Bradley Hall/Outlane) 36; 35, M.Dempsey 13 & P.Newey 15 (Ind. Huddersfield) 35; 35, N.E.Paxman 9 & A.Baier 13 (Meltham) 35; 37, R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 12 (Crosland Heath) 34; 37, D.Hartley 1 & A.Johnson 3 (Dewsbury) 34; 39, D.Hawksworth 20 & A.Holingworth 13 (Crow Nest Park) 33; 39, J.Horner 17 & M.Horner 20 Dewsbury 33; 41, K.Bruce 19 & M.Simmons 20 (Marsden) 28.