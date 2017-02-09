Outlane duo pip Crow Nest pair

Count back was needed to decide the winners of Tuesday’s first Halifax Huddersfield and District Golf Alliance meeting of 2017, held at Hanging Heaton.

Eddie Casper (11) and John Morris (17) of Outlane got the verdict from Nick Muffitt (15) and Chris Atkinson (13) of Crow Nest Park after both pairs had scored 43 points.

West End’s Murray Powell (15) and Rick Stimpson (11) just missed out on the prizes with 42 points.

Heavy overnight rain left the course very wet and play was from mats on the fairways.

The greens were very good and firm enough to stop the ball pugging. There was no wind and it was sunny for most of the day and not cold until late in the afternoon.

There were eight gross or nett eagles, four on the first/10th hole, and a fine gross eagle on the 14th by Casper.

With most of the professionals away at the TGI conference at the Belfry, there were only two in the pro-am section.

The home club’s Garreth Moore and Jacob Scargill (5) scored 39 points to beat Dewsbury’s James Ward and Danny Hartley (1) by one.

Scores - Pro-am: 1, G.Moore Pro & J.Scargill 5 (Hanging Heaton) 39; 2, J.Ward Pro & D.Hartley 1 Dewsbury 38.

Am-am: 1, E.Casper 11 & J.Morris 17 (Outlane) 43; 2, N.Muffitt 15 & C.Atkinson 13 (Crow Nest Park) 43; 3, M.Powell 15 & R.Stimpson 11 (West End) 42; 4, M.Russell 17 & E.Pearson 17 (Crosland Heath) 41; 4, R.Ingham 14 & S.Hobson 9 (Crow Nest Park) 41; 6, B.Minto11 & R.Tolson 11 (Hanging Heaton) 40; 6, M.Campbell 7 & R.Langley-Webb 9 (Crow Nest Park) 40; 8, G.Thornton 20 & G.Abernethy 9 (West End) 39; 8, B.Cassidy 13 & L.Campey 19 (Outlane) 39; 8, A.Hives 12 & D.Norcliffe 18 (Crow Nest Park) 39; 11, K.Woolford 15 & I.Hunter 7 (Hanging Heaton) 38; 12, T.Hirst 14 & J.Thorn 9 (Bradley Hall/Dewsbury) 37; 12, C.Carr 11 & D.Parry 8 (West End) 37; 12, S.Leather 8 & S.Clay 10 (Hanging Heaton) 37; 12, D.Law 6 & M.Illingworth 12 (Meltham/Crosland Heath) 37; 16, M.Clowery 13 & M.Galway 13 (Longley Park) 36; 16, N.Hirst 12 ) & D.Knapton 13 (Outlane) 36; 18, R.Johnson 18 & J.Wright 20 (Meltham) 35; 18, R.P.Johnstone 13 & C.Holmes 7 (Meltham) 35; 20, J.Crosland 10 & F.Parker 13 (Meltham) 34; 20, D.Campbell 4 & A.Campbell 6 (Meltham) 34; 22, J.Smith 14 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 33; 22, A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 9 (Crosland Heath) 33; 24, A.Kendall 20 & B.Thompson 9 (Longley Pk/Crosland Heath) 29; 24, P.Walker 7 & P.Reynolds 12 (Outlane) 29; 26, S.Dar 17 & P.Ford 19 (Outlane) 28.