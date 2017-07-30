Nine-wicket Jowett sinks Shelf

Southowram’s David Jowett produced the bowling performance of the day in Division One of the Halifax League.

Coming on as first change, he took nine for 61 in 18 overs at Shelf and was on for all 10 wickets until spoil-sport Dean Crossley claimed the last to complete a 54-run success for the visitors.

Babar Malik, whose 47 included six sixes, and Andy Dimbleby (57) offered most resistance, Ian Gledhill having earlier made 54 in the Rams’ 206 for eight.

Southowram are third, just one point behind Blackley, who made only 85 in reply to visitors Bridgeholme’s 164 with Oliver Davy-Day (4-50) and Mohammed Asif (6-26) doing the damage.

There were also four wickets each for Blackley change bowlers Chris White and James O’Connell with Bridgeholme opener Chris Kibble’s 39 the game’s top score.

Sowerby Bridge, relegated from the Premier last season with Blackley, have a 19-point advantage at the top.

Steve Shannon took seven for 33 to send lowly Stones packing for 113 at Walton Street. Opener Lewis Mattock’s 53 helped clinch an eight-wicket win for Bridge.

Ben Burkill’s brilliant season continued as he hit 109 in Cullingworth’s 59-run win at Great Horton PC, also chipping in with three for 17.

Scores: Bridgeholme 164 (White 4-36, O’Connell 4-46), *Blackley 85 (Asif 6-26, O Davy- Day 4-50): pts 12-3. Cullingworth 204-8 (Burkill 109, Anderson 4-49), *Great Horton PC 145: pts 12-4. Southowram 206-8 (Gledhill 54, Priestley 4-61), *Shelf 152 (Dimbleby 57, Malik 47, Jowett 9-61): pts 12-4. Stones 113, *Sowerby Bridge 119-2 (Mattock 53): pts 1-12.

Points: Sowerby Bridge 143, Blackley 124, Southowram 123, Cullingworth 121, Bridgeholme 117, Great Horton PC 97, Shelf 66, Stones 52.

Clayton are hanging on in the Division Two promotion race after producing an unlikely comeback to beat Birchencliffe.

The writing looked on the wall when they were dismissed for 74 in a game played at Bradley & Colnebridge, following the home team’s ground problems, only for them to dismiss the Ainley Top outfit for 56.

There were convincing wins for the two sides above Clayton.

Runaway leaders Illingworth were eight wicket winners away to Greetland and would have wrapped up victory in double quick time but for Hizar Hayat’s defiant 65, batting at eight for the hosts.

Hayat’s runs accounted for almost half Greetland’s 138 total.

Daniel Murfet ended Hayat’s resistance with his sole delivery and then hit 69 in tandem with fellow opener Stephen Cook (55) before both fell with victory in sight.

Bradshaw maintained their pursuit of the leaders with a comprehensive 218-run win over visitors Low Moor.

Piers Fisher (136) and Mohammed Yousaf (102 not out) helped Bradshaw pile up 343-6, with tons off 82 and 64 balls respectively, and Moor were 38 for seven before saving a little face at 125 all out.

Leymoor managed only 117 at home to Upper Hopton but turned it around to dismiss the visitors for 86.

Richard Walkden’s 29 for Leymoor was the game’s top score and no bowler managed more than three wickets.

Old Town have been in much better form this season and must have fancied their chances of a home derby success against Luddenden Foot.

However, they collapsed from 68 for three to 79 all out with Daniel Barron mopping up four wickets for three runs at the end.

Foot knocked off the required runs for the loss of four wickets.

Outlane must have feared they had thrown it away at home to Mount when they allowed visiting No 11 Mohmed Patel to score 64 not out and lift the visitors’ total to 247 for nine.

Home skipper Alex Blagborough was unfazed and hit 96. Strong backing from Chris Brook (43) and George Smith (41 not out) ensured a four wicket win for Outlane with four overs to spare.

Scores: Clayton 74, *Birchencliffe 56: pts 12-3. *Bradshaw 343-6 (Fisher 136, Yousaf 102*, C Ryan 44), Low Moor HT 125 (Buckley 4-30): pts 12-2. *Greetland 138 (Hayat 65), Illingworth St Mary’s 140-2 (Murfet 69, Cook 55): pts 1-12. *Leymoor 117, Upper Hopton 86: pts 12-3. *Old Town 79 (Barron 4-3), Luddenden Foot 80-3: pts 0-12. Mount 247-9 (MF Patel 64*, I Rawat 41), *Outlane 248-6 (Blagborough 96, Brook 43, Smith 41*): pts 4-11.

Points: Illingworth SM 176, Bradshaw 151, Clayton 134, Mount 116, Outlane 115, Luddenden Foot 108, Leymoor 96, Old Town 86, Birchencliffe 84, Low Moor 78, Upper Hopton 73, Greetland 65.