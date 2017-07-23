More wickets for Chapman

Josh Wood and Darren Chapman jnr had fine matches as Sowerby Bridge retained a handy lead at the top of the Halifax League’s middle section yesterday.

The Walton Street club, still yet to get back into their clubhouse after the floods of Christmas, 2015, were 104-run home winners over Shelf.

Bridge powered to 275 for four with a top score of 94 from Wood and other sizeable contributions from Tim Helliwell (78) and James Holdsworth (64 not out).

Chapman then bettered his six for 41 against Blackley the previous week with eight for 64 as Shelf were limited to 171.

Blackley remain 12 points behind with a 78-run win at bottom club Stones.

Tom Baxter and Macauley Shiel just made it past the 50-mark in Blackley’s 233, Philip Robbins dismissing Baxter and five more visitors.

Chris White (five for 27) did a similar clearing up job in the second half of the game as the Ripponden side were bowled out for 155, opener Stephen Heptinstall’s 56 being the game’s top score.

Southowram lost ground on the leading pair when they were out for 102, after being 39 for seven, in pursuit of hosts Cullingworth’s 195.

Tom Belfield made 41 of the Rams’ runs while number nine Phil Poole scored 49 for Cullingworth.

Bridgeholme were emphatic 128-run home winners against Great Horton PC with Chris Kibble (77), Hassan Mahmood (67) and Oliver Challis (63) among the runs and Oliver Davy-Day and Mohammed Asif taking four wickets apiece.

First Division: *Bridgeholme 284-9 (Kibble 77, H Mahmood 67, Challis 53, Jordan 4-93), Great Horton PC 156 (Davy-Day 4-36, Asif 4-47): pts 12-4.*Cullingworth 195 (Poole 49, Hussain 5-82), Southowram 102 (Belfield 41): pts 12-4. *Sowerby Bridge 275-4 (Wood 94, Helliwell 78, Holdsworth 64*), Shelf 171 (Chapman 8-64):pts 12-3. Blackley 233 (T Baxter 54, Shiel 52, Robbins 6-55), *Stones 155 (Heptinstall 56, White 5-27): pts 12-5.

Points (after 14 games): Sowerby Bridge 131, Blackley 121, Southowram 111, Cullingworth 109, Bridgeholme 105, Great Horton PC 93, Shelf 62, Stones 51.

Illingworth St Mary’s have a 25-point lead in Division Two after completing a double over neighbours and nearest pursuers Bradshaw.

The margin was four wickets, Matthew Smith hitting 95 as the table toppers overhauled Bradshaw’s 180 for five, which included 59 not out from Mohanmmed Yousaf.

There was only five balls to spare when the winning runs came.

Clayton are third after a convincing 97-run home win over Leymoor while Mount are faring best of the new intake of clubs from the former Huddersfield Central League in fourth.

Mount won by 67 runs at Upper Hopton with Usama Ali and Imran Patel taking all the wickets between them as Hopton were rolled over for 90.

Earlier, Imran Rawat had made a valuable 54 at the top of their order.

Birchencliffe moved above Low Moor HT with a 45-run away win against their rivals.

Graham Scarborough made 54 and it looked as if Moor’s 153 might be enough until sixth-wicket pair Akshay Potdar (42) and Usman Ghori (65) came together.

Eighth-wicket pair Damien Reynolds (69) and Sajid Ali (48) proved a useful combination for Greetland at Luddenden Foot but their efforts proved in vain as Lee Broadbent’s 94 helped the hosts to an easy eight-wicket win.

Old Town’s much improved season continued with a 67-run home win over Outlane. Adnaan Qamar’s 67 helped them piled up 269 for nine and that proved out of reach for the visitors.

Second Division: *Clayton 198, Leymoor 101: pts 12-4. Bradshaw 180-5 (Yousaf 59*), Illingworth St Mary’s 184-6 (Smith 95): pts 4-10. Birchencliffe 198 (Ghori 65, Potdar 42, Russon 4- 62), *Low Moor HT 153 (Scarborough 54): pts 12-5. Greetland 190 (Reynolds 69, Ali 48), *Luddenden Foot 194-2 (Broadbent 94, T Hosker 43*): pts 3-12. *Old Town 269-9 (Qamar 67, Shahid 49), Outlane 202 (Holding 61, Roberts 47*, Hussein 4-71): pts 12-5. Mount 157 (Rawat 54), *Upper Hopton 90 (Ali 6-36): pts 12-3.

Points (after 14 games): Illingworth 164, Bradshaw 139, Clayton 122, Mount 112, Outlane 104, Luddenden Foot 96, Old Town 86, Leymoor 84, Birchencliffe 81, Low Moor 76, Upper Hopton 70, Greetland 64.