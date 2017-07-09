Mahmood gets Brighouse off mark

Brighouse gained a first win of the season, in their 12th game in the Bradford League’s Championship Two, thanks to Asad Mahmood.

He took seven for 25 to dismiss last year’s bottom division champions Buttershaw St Paul’s for only 83. Gary Wainwright (37) was the only Saints player to make an impact with the bat.

Earlier, Brighouse had looked set for another defeat when they totalled just 117.

Adil Mahmood (39) and Sohail Hussain (36) got most of those runs as experienced pair Tosh Baker (5-25) and Ben Platt (3-21) made hay in the sunshine.

In the same section, Northowram Fields suffered back to back defeats when they slumped from 56 without loss to 98 all out at home to Carlton and lost by seven wickets.

Openers AJ Weerappuli (25) and Paul Bottomley (29) fell to catches behind the wickets in successive overs to spark the collapse.

The Rams slumped to 70 for nine before Zafar Khan (10) and Chris Thompson (16 no) almost got the hosts to three figures, Nick Busby (5-33) and Jonathan Thurwell (4-33) doing the bulk of the damage.

Chris Wynd made 48 as Carlton completed victory in 23 overs, Northowram slipping below Hunslet Nelson into third place.

Lightcliffe remain eighth in the Premier after falling victim to a magnificent effort from Pudsey St Lawrence opening batsmen Mark Robertshaw and Adam Waite.

Matt Baxter’s visitors had a decent first half, the skipper making 91 and Pakistani Kashif Naveed 77 in a competitive score of 262, with the last wicket falling to the final ball of the 50th over.

However, Lightcliffe’s bowlers made no impact whatsoever as Mark Robertshaw (126no) and Adam Waite (122no) knocked off the runs with 2.2 overs to spare for a 10-wicket success.

In the Huddersfield League there was a potentially costly defeat for Barkisland in the Premiership but fellow Calderdale side Rastrick and Elland won in the Championship.

Barkisland were cut adrift at the bottom when they lost away to fellow strugglers Kirkburton.

The visitors posted 222 for eight, with 56 from Alex Kaye and useful runs down the order from Ben Westbrook (36) and skipper Darren Robinson (38).

However, Andy Smith made an unbeaten 102 as Barkisland took only three wickets in reply and failed to pick up even a bowling point.

Rastrick replaced Mirfield PC at the head of the second section after ???? and Elland beat the Parish Cavaliers.

Mitchell O’Brien (46) and Paul Winrow (45) gave the Hullen Edge men a solid start but then wickets tumbled and Elland were grateful to Alastair Finn for 63, coming in at number seven.

Defending a total of 228 for nine, Finn struck a couple of early blows to put Mirfield on the back foot and they capitulated to 99 all out with the wickets shared.

Rastrick cruised to a seven wicket success at home to Holmfirth, who were dismissed for 131 with Asif Afridi (3-21) returning the best figures.

Bradley Birkhead (50) and Faisal Javed (38 no) helped the Round Hill men’s promotion bandwagon gather momentum.

Todmorden climbed a place to fourth, 15 points behind Lancashire League leaders Darwen, after a nervy three wicket win at home to a Rawtenstall side yet to taste success this year.

Several batsmen chipped in as the visitors made 138 for nine at Centre Vale with Hamza Ali (3-14) and Graham Lalor (3-30) the most successful bowlers.

Both Tod openers were back in the pavilion with 24 on the board but pro Kelly Smuts (52) and Ben Sutcliffe (30) broke the back of the chase by taking the score to 99.

Smuts’ departure on 113 caused some consternation in the home ranks but skipper Andrew Sutcliffe edged Tod over the finishing line with nine not out off 32 balls.