Lightcliffe shattered for 27

Lightcliffe endured a miserable day at Farsley in the Bradford League, being rolled over for just 27 in the Premier Division.

It was the lowest total in the section this season and came after their hosts had racked up 256 for four, making up for lost time after three successive abandonments.

Lightcliffe, who slipped to third from bottom, lost three wickets with the total on seven and another three with the score on 12.

Johnny Whiteoak hit two boundaries and top scored with nine but was left unbeaten when Max Gardner was bowled by James Logan in the 16th over.

Mushy Raffique (5-10) and Chris Henry (4-16) did the bulk of the damage.

Earlier, Dan Hodgson had hit an unbeaten 101 and South African James Price 94, The second-wicket pair added 114 and Gardner finished with two for 40.

Brighouse fared little better in Conference 2, being dismissed for 62 by Hopton Mills, who went on to win by eight wickets.

Samar Farooq (14 no) and Uzair Shafiq (13) were the only men in double figures as Umar Abbas took six for 41.

Northowram Fields lost their second versus third home clash with Keighley in the same section.

They were undone by Aussie Travis Nightingale who dominated the visitors’ innings with a superb 151.

The left-hander was at the crease when Zafar Khan struck with the game’s first ball and hit his runs off just 117 deliveries, receiving back up from Jack Beetham (57) as Keighley piled up 340-7.

The visitors didn’t have things all their own way, Chris Metcalf lashing 96 off 66 balls and Sri Lankan-born opener Ajantha Weerappulli making 78 in the Rams’ 285 for nine.

Barkisland gained a much-needed 39-run home win over Thongsbridge in the Huddersfield League’s top flight.

Darren Robinson’s strugglers made 272 for eight with useful contributions form Alex Scholefield (73), Jamie Summerscales (61) and Ben Westbrrok (42).

Alex Kemp made 83 in reply but Matthew Steers’ three for 49 helped dismiss the visitors for 233.

Rastrick were emphatic 160 run winners of their first league meeting in almost 60 years with Elland.

They produced a solid batting display in the Championship match at Round Hill, led by skipper Jacob Waterson (57) who dropped himself down to number five, Asif Afridi (48) and Brad Birkhead (43).

Chasing Rastrick’s 276 for six, Liam Fletcher (45) and Mitchell O’Brien (23) departed to Jack Pearson, who took five for 27 as the Hullen Edge side collapsed to 116 all out. Afridi took four for 33.

Todmorden went into today’s Lancashire League game at Haslingden in joint third place after confirming their superiority over Great Harwood yesterday.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side found it more difficult than in the first round of the Worsley Cup, having to settle for a 12 run win in a rain affected contest at Centre Vale.

Ben Pearson made a career best 75 and added 143 for the second wicket with Kelly Smuts, who made 87 from 82 balls. Elliott Gilford (35), Kristian Garland (21) and Freddie Priestley (17 no) helped lift the total to 274 for seven. Ashen Rain left Great Harwood chasing 217 for 36 overs and they had a chance while pro Ashen Silva (92) was at the crease but he became one of four victims for South African Smuts as the visitors finished on 204 for seven.

Walsden romped to a 10-wicket win over visitors Glodwick in the Pennine League.

Umesh Karunaratne took five for 20 as the visitors were dismissed for 158 in the 47th over.

Rain left the Scott Street men chasing a revised target and Jake Hooson (59 no) and Josh Gale (58 no) raced to 123 without loss in only 18.5 overs.

Walsden are in National Club Championship action at former Central Lancashire League rivals Heywood today.