League’s pride at nominations

The Spenser Wilson Halifax League was very well represented at the National ECB NatWest OSCAs at Lord’s, the home of English cricket last week.

The league’s executive and member clubs Sowerby Bridge and Mount were nominated for national awards after success at the Yorkshire OSCAs at Headingley but had to settle for runners up plaques.

The executive was in the “Leagues and Boards” category in recognition of what was described as its hugely proactive approach to the challenges facing cricket.

That included increasing participation, especially in junior cricket, and the league’s active role in the development of the Yorkshire pyramid structure.

Sowerby Bridge gained recognition in the “Getting the Game On” section for its fund raising efforts and rebuilding programme following the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Dewsbury club Mount was nominated in the “Heartbeat of the Club” category. It was praised for bringing Muslim, Anglican and Roman Catholic faiths together for a series of events and fixtures based around cricket.

The event was hosted by BBC broadcaster Alison Mitchell, who interviewed England duo Eoin Morgan and Stuart Broad live on stage.

League press officer Paul Whiteley said there was a great deal of pride in being represented in three out of the 13 national award categories.

League officials Anthony Briggs, Bob Airey and Tim Helliwell, who was also representing Sowerby Bridge CC, were at Lord’s along with Mount’s Ali Akbor and Abdul Ravat.