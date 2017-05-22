League probe over Lane fixture

Halifax Cricket League press officer Paul Whiteley has confirmed that officials are to look into the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s Jer Lane versus Northowram Hedge Top fixture.

The Premier Division game was one of several in the league to fail to start following rain.

Reduced over matches are allowed to take place but must start by 4pm.

There are suggestions that the umpires passed the pitch fit for play and Northowram refused to take to the field and that Jer Lane would be claiming maximum points.

The counter-argument appears to be that the host club were still mopping up the pitch after the cut off time for games to start.

Whiteley said he had received nine emails relating to the matter overnight and league officials would investigate.

With a possible 12 points available for a win and only two for an abandonment, teams with title aspirations are desperate to play.

The outcome of the investigation will have a major impact on the table.

Jer Lane have slipped eight points behind leaders and champions Booth, who took six points from a rain-hit game against SBCI on Saturday, but could go top if awarded 12 points.

Meanwhile, Josh Gale stole the show as Walsden registered a nine wicket win over visitors Barrow in the first round of the LCB Cup yesterday.

Gale took five for 38 as the Cumbrians were dismissed for 138 and followed up with 93 not out off 90 balls, including five sixes, as the Scott Street men cruised through.