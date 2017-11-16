Kalter shows way in Halifax win

A Dani Parker hat-trick and a player of the match display from Leah Kalter were features as Halifax Ladies won 4-1 away to Sheffield University Bankers in North Two South East.

The match began quietly, with some solid build up play from Katie Love, Regan Midgley and Nat Tyson, but Halifax took the lead after 10 minutes through Parker’s first time shot.

With Ruth Prosser, Michaela Holroyd and Lydia Presley dominating possession in the middle of the pitch, Parker doubled the lead just before half time with another fine finish.

Sheffield got one back early in the second half but Halifax struck from a short corner when Michaela Holroyd got a fine touch to Louise Evans’ shot.

Halifax were solid in defence with Ruth Prosser and Kalter winning tackles and changing defence into attack.

The visitors finished on a high when Parker slotted the ball past the keeper to complete a fine Halifax performance.

Second-placed Halifax host bottom side Driffield on Saturday.

Halifax men’s first team kept coming back to grab a 4-4 draw away to Lindum seconds in the Yorkshire Premier Division.

They travelled to Lincoln for a noon start with a few regulars missing but welcomed back midfielder Gabe Coleman and talented young forward Elliott Bullick.

Halifax started brightly against a team that has struggled recently but chances for Bullick (two), Michael Jones and Jake Bamforth were not taken. Lindum were rarely out of their half in the opening 15 minutes and the Halifax defence, particularly left back Will Chan, dealt with the odd attack.

However, Lindum struck first and grew in confidence.

Halifax finally broke through as the half drew to a close, captain Jones firing a penalty corner into the top corner.

The half ended with a Lindum penalty corner which appeared not to have left the D before being struck. The blocked shot looped in the air and was diverted into the goal by a forward. Despite appeals, the goal was allowed to stand.

After a half time rocket from manager Matthew Metcalfe, another penalty corner goal for Jones made it 2-2.

Lindum immediately regained the lead when a first time shot beat keeper Matthew Breton at his near post.

Further Halifax chances went begging before Jones completed his hat-trick from another penalty corner.

The visitors were undone again from restart to leave them trailing with five minutes to go but Metcalfe switched to 3-4-3 and Halifax’s persistence paid off when a scuffed shot from Josh Sutcliffe fell to Coleman, who finished from close range.

Halifax are away to Sheffield Hallam on Saturday.